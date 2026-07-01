Khan seeks personality rights protection over 'Kala Hiran' release
Entertainment
Salman Khan's legal battle over the film Kala Hiran is on pause; the Delhi High Court has pushed the next hearing to Monday.
Until then, the filmmakers promised not to release the movie or its trailer.
Khan says the film violates his personality rights and wants protection while things get sorted.
'Kala Hiran' makers delay CBFC submission
The makers told the court that only a teaser is out so far and assured, "We will not send it to the CBFC till Monday."
They also pointed out that Salman hasn't involved the Central Board of Film Certification in this case, and reminded everyone that no movie can hit screens without their approval anyway.