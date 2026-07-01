Khan seeks to block 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Salman Khan has taken legal action to stop the release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, saying the film uses his look and references his life without permission.

He also points out that the movie gets facts wrong about his past, including a supposed rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Delhi High Court will now hear the case on July 6, so the film can't hit theaters just yet.