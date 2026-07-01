Khan seeks to block 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy'
Entertainment
Salman Khan has taken legal action to stop the release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, saying the film uses his look and references his life without permission.
He also points out that the movie gets facts wrong about his past, including a supposed rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The Delhi High Court will now hear the case on July 6, so the film can't hit theaters just yet.
'Kala Hiran' release paused pending court
Even though producer Amit Jani announced big global release plans, Kala Hiran hasn't been sent for CBFC approval and won't move forward until after the court date.
The movie, inspired by real events from Salman's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, stars actors.
For now, everyone's waiting to see what happens in court before any tickets go on sale.