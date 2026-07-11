Khan sells Bandra West flat for ₹3.5cr, buyers paid ₹21L+

Khan gets Chimbai 6-story approval

The flat is in Shiv-Asthan Heights, measures 758 square feet, and comes with two parking spots, pretty prime by Mumbai standards.

At around ₹46,000 per square foot, it shows just how hot Bandra's real estate market has become lately.

Meanwhile, Salman isn't leaving Bandra behind; he's got approval to build a new six-story residential project in Chimbai on a family-owned plot that once had an old building (now demolished for safety).