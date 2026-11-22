Khan signs Santacruz West lease for 3 apartments worth ₹19.65cr
Aamir Khan is making big moves in Mumbai's real estate scene, having signed a lease for three luxury apartments in Santacruz West that will run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2030, at ₹38 lakh a month.
The four-year lease totals approximately ₹19.65 crore, showing just how serious he is about investing in high-end properties.
Khan's Seasons Trimurti flats 12,200 sqft
All three apartments are at Seasons Trimurti on North Avenue, together covering 12,200 square feet and coming with nine parking spots.
The largest flat is 6,200 square feet and costs ₹20 lakh per month; the other two are each 3,000 square feet at ₹9 lakh each.
The lease starts January 2027, includes a 5% annual rent hike, and a security deposit of ₹38 lakh, following his earlier rental spree in Pali Hill back in 2025.