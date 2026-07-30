Khan spotted leaving London casino with artist Takair, fans react
Entertainment
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted in London with artist Vinnie Takair.
The pair were reportedly seen leaving a casino together in viral photos, and their matching black outfits got fans talking about whether something might be brewing between them.
Fans link Takair post to Khan
Vinnie posted "London, ily" on Instagram soon after the outing, which fans quickly linked to Aryan.
Both follow each other on Instagram and share mutual friends, adding to the buzz.
While Aryan usually keeps his personal life private, past rumors included model Larissa Bonesi; he's currently in London spending time with his family.