Khan starts Paidipally project with Nayanthara in Mumbai April 18
Entertainment
Salman Khan is reportedly set to kick off shooting for his next movie with director Vamsi Paidipally in Mumbai on April 18.
Nayanthara joins him as the female lead, and the first schedule, running through May 4, will focus on filming a retro-themed song at a specially built house set.
'Maatrubhumi' reshoots include Chinese song
Besides this project, Salman is busy with Maatrubhumi (previously Battle of Galwan), directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh.
The film is currently getting reshoots in Mumbai, including a new Chinese-language song by Himesh Reshammiya.
The team behind Paidipally's film says it is thrilled to work with Salman and promises fans an unforgettable experience.