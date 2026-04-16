Khan starts Paidipally project with Nayanthara in Mumbai April 18

'Maatrubhumi' reshoots include Chinese song

Besides this project, Salman is busy with Maatrubhumi (previously Battle of Galwan), directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh.

The film is currently getting reshoots in Mumbai, including a new Chinese-language song by Himesh Reshammiya.

The team behind Paidipally's film says it is thrilled to work with Salman and promises fans an unforgettable experience.