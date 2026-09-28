Khan tackles nepotism on 'Bigg Boss 20' using Tiwari
On the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode, Salman Khan tackled the topic of nepotism, using contestant Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Manoj Tiwari, as an example.
After calling out her attitude toward other housemates, Salman pointed out that having famous parents might help you get noticed, but it doesn't guarantee you'll succeed.
Khan warns star kids no shortcuts
Sharing his own story, Salman reminded everyone he started as a model despite his father's being in the film industry.
He highlighted that stars like Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan have their own qualities and that success depends on you.
Being a star kid would not earn you any special treatment, he said, meaning being a star kid won't earn you shortcuts.
He also urged contestants to remember their actions can impact their family's reputation.