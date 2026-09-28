Khan tackles nepotism on 'Bigg Boss 20' using Tiwari

Sharing his own story, Salman reminded everyone he started as a model despite his father's being in the film industry.

He highlighted that stars like Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan have their own qualities and that success depends on you.

Being a star kid would not earn you any special treatment, he said, meaning being a star kid won't earn you shortcuts.

He also urged contestants to remember their actions can impact their family's reputation.