Khan threatened in message linked to accused Akhtar, Mumbai probe
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has received a threat linked to Zeeshan Akhtar, an accused wanted in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique.
Mumbai police are looking into whether Akhtar actually sent the message or if someone used his name to harass celebrities and law enforcement agencies.
This isn't the first time: actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had received similar threats earlier.
Vaibhav Mishra caught for AI threats
Earlier, police caught Vaibhav Mishra, an IIT graduate who had used artificial intelligence to issue the threats to Kapoor and Khurrana. He acted solo with no gang ties.
The latest case is now under investigation, with the Mumbai Police seeking to establish the identity of the person behind the threat to Saif Ali Khan.