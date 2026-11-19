Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has received a threat linked to Zeeshan Akhtar, an accused wanted in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique.

Mumbai police are looking into whether Akhtar actually sent the message or if someone used his name to harass celebrities and law enforcement agencies.

This isn't the first time: actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had received similar threats earlier.