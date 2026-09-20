Khan to perform at IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi
Entertainment
Salman Khan is set to light up the stage at the IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23.
This marks the 27th year of the event, which celebrates standout moments in Indian cinema.
Johar and Dhawan to host IIFA
Khan shares a personal bond with Abu Dhabi, making his performance one of the most anticipated parts of the night.
Hosting duties go to Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, while Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will handle the IIFA Digital Awards.
Offstage, Khan is also busy with his next film Maatrubhumi, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and starring Chitrangada Singh.