Khan to play Karna in Mehra's new Mahabharata film
Entertainment
Salman Khan is all set to step into the shoes of Karna, one of the Mahabharata's most intriguing characters, in a new film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
This marks the first time these two big names are teaming up, and the movie promises a fresh take on Karna's story: think bravery, complicated choices, and some epic Mahabharata drama.
Khan juggling films, 'Bigg Boss 20'
Besides this project, Salman has plenty on his plate.
He's waiting for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace to hit screens and has begun work on an action entertainer with Nayanthara that drops on Eid 2027.
Plus, he'll be working with Raj & DK soon and still keeps things lively as host of Bigg Boss 20 every weekend.