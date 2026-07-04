Khan to wed Spratt in private July 5 festive ceremony

Khan Spratt to host 100-150 guests

The couple will officially register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act before hosting a relaxed lunch for around 100 to 150 guests.

Directors Ashutosh Gowariker and Raj Kumar Santoshi are on the guest list, along with Aamir's kids Junaid, Ira, and Azad.

This marks Aamir's third marriage; he continues to co-parent son Azad with ex-wife Kiran Rao.