Khan trio honor Bhosle in 'Asha Forever' led by Rahman
Entertainment
Bollywood's biggest trio, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, are joining forces in a new music video called Asha Forever.
Led by AR Rahman, this project is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. It began while she was still with us, and now celebrates her life and legacy after her passing in April 2026.
Final Bhosle 'Om Ka Hari' song
Asha Forever highlights Bhosle's incredible seven-decade career, featuring over 12,000 songs in multiple languages.
The video also brings in Kamal Haasan, Karan Johar, and musicians from Trinity Laban.
Plus, fans can look forward to her final playback song, recorded for Om Ka Hari, which drops on September 8 (her birthday), keeping her musical spirit alive for new generations.