Khan upset after deleted 'Karuppu' song scene performed under Balaji
Veteran actor Mansoor Ali Khan is upset after a dance sequence he shot for Suriya's film Karuppu was left out of the final cut.
At the All Pass trailer launch in Chennai, he shared that he'd performed the song with other villains under R.J. Balaji's direction and questioned why it was not included in the film and not later released on YouTube.
Khan criticizes sidelining of supporting actors
Khan said his sons were disappointed when they didn't see his scene, asking, "Why put a shadow over an actor's contribution? I have acted in 350 films. Why was my scene hidden?"
He also criticized filmmakers for sidelining supporting actors in favor of leads, calling himself the real Karuppu.
His comments have brought renewed attention to the many scenes that are filmed but eventually do not reach the audience.