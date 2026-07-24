Khan urges NEET-UG 2026 protesters in Delhi to return home
Entertainment
Salman Khan has reached out to students protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak in Delhi, urging them via Instagram to return home and not stress themselves or their families.
He referenced Prime Minister Modi's recent post and said he is sure the PM will take strict action against those behind the leak, reassuring students that their safety is a top priority.
Celebrities demand reforms, Tallwar accuses Kundrra
Celebrities like R Madhavan and Manushi Chhillar also spoke up, calling for reforms so these problems don't happen again.
Meanwhile, in another headline, actor Saanvie Tallwar accused Karan Kundrra of assault during a TV shoot, claiming he slapped her after she confronted him for an unplanned kiss.