Khan vows action on nonconsensual back shots 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
On Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan said he's ready to take action against photographers who snap nonconsensual back shots of actresses.
He highlighted how uncomfortable this makes women feel and urged everyone to respect their boundaries.
Neha Dhupia, a guest on the show, appreciated him for speaking up about a concern that has drawn criticism from women in the entertainment industry.
Khan says consent non negotiable
Khan pointed out that despite his earlier warnings, some photographers still ignore consent, and sometimes even get paid by celebrities for certain shots.
But he made it clear: no one should have to feel uncomfortable just because they're in the spotlight.
His message is simple: respect is non-negotiable, no matter who you are.