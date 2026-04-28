Khan waived ₹95L after 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' underperformed

Bokadia: Khan refused partial payment

Producer Bokadia shared that SRK took on the project after watching its Tamil version and agreed to a ₹2 crore fee for 20 days of work.

Even when offered a partial payment after the flop, SRK politely refused but made it clear he'd be happy to collaborate again.

His move showed real respect for Bokadia and highlighted how much he values strong industry relationships, even when things don't go as planned.