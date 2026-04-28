Khan waived ₹95L after 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' underperformed
Back in 2002, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, despite starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene, didn't do well at the box office.
The film barely covered its costs, so SRK decided to let go of his remaining ₹95 lakh payment from producer KC Bokadia, saying he could earn it elsewhere and didn't want to take money after the film's poor run.
Bokadia: Khan refused partial payment
Producer Bokadia shared that SRK took on the project after watching its Tamil version and agreed to a ₹2 crore fee for 20 days of work.
Even when offered a partial payment after the flop, SRK politely refused but made it clear he'd be happy to collaborate again.
His move showed real respect for Bokadia and highlighted how much he values strong industry relationships, even when things don't go as planned.