Khanna debuts as Lord Shri Ram at Agra Mahotsav, viral
Entertainment
Gaurav Khanna, who you might know as Anuj from Anupamaa, just took on the role of Lord Shri Ram for the first time at Agra's Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026. His calm and spiritual performance quickly went viral.
Sharing the stage with Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman, plus Rajan Modi, Prachi, and Arya Babbar in key roles, the cast brought a fresh energy to the classic Ramayana story.
Khanna exits 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'
Khanna's big debut as Lord Ram happened after he left Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 due to health concerns, even though he'd completed his elimination stunt.
Choosing to put his well-being first (and avoiding further injury), his exit also meant Ruhaanika Dhawan got another shot in the show.