Khanna debuts as Lord Shri Ram at Agra Mahotsav, viral

Gaurav Khanna, who you might know as Anuj from Anupamaa, just took on the role of Lord Shri Ram for the first time at Agra's Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026. His calm and spiritual performance quickly went viral.

Sharing the stage with Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman, plus Rajan Modi, Prachi, and Arya Babbar in key roles, the cast brought a fresh energy to the classic Ramayana story.