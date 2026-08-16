Khanna says 'Vande Mataram' should replace India's 'Jana Gana Mana'
Entertainment
Actor Mukesh Khanna has stirred up conversation by suggesting Vande Mataram should replace Jana Gana Mana as India's national anthem.
In a recent interview, he questioned if the current anthem truly reflects India's identity, even claiming it was written for Queen Elizabeth.
Khanna feels it's time for an anthem that feels more authentically Indian.
Khanna recorded 7-minute 'Vande Mataram'
Khanna called Vande Mataram a song that belongs to everyone in India, highlighting its cultural roots and Lata Mangeshkar's legendary version.
He also praised Modi ji for encouraging its use in schools and public events.
Fun fact: Khanna himself recorded a seven-minute version of the song and says he's glad to see it gaining popularity.