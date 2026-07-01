Khanna tells Times Now he still loves and supports Chamola
Entertainment
Gaurav Khanna, fresh off his Bigg Boss 19 appearance, has addressed talk about his marriage with Akanksha Chamola.
After shooting for Laughter Chefs, he told Times Now, "I support Akanksha... I love her," and later added that his feelings haven't changed: Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai... Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar.
Chamola reveals separation, cites parenthood differences
Divorce rumors started after Akanksha revealed on Lock Upp that she and Gaurav have been living apart for a year and are heading toward divorce due to differences over parenthood.
The couple first met at an audition and married in 2016.