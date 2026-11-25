Khan's drastic makeover for 'Police Company' draws production praise
Fardeen Khan is almost unrecognizable in his intense makeover for Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming film, Police Company.
Known for his lighter roles, Khan has gone all-in to play a much darker character this time, earning praise from the production team for his striking performance.
The film also features Harshvardhan Rane and centers on the real-life story of Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak.
Varma directs 'Police Company' starring Rane
Directed by Varma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Police Company dives into the gritty world of law enforcement through Nayak's life.
While Rane leads the cast, Khan's unexpected transformation adds a fresh twist.
Details about his character are still under wraps, keeping fans guessing about what's next in this crime drama.