Khan's 'Ek Din' opens advance bookings 39 days before release
Entertainment
Aamir Khan's next film, Ek Din, is already making waves: advance ticket sales started 39 days before its May 1 release.
The movie stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, who is making her Hindi film debut, and this early booking move is all about building buzz for their big debut in a fresh love story.
Trailer boosts 'Ek Din' newcomers
Junaid has barely started his career while Pallavi appears in her first Hindi film, with both getting noticed thanks to the trailer and music.
Aamir praised director Sunil Pandey for bringing the story to life, saying he values good storytelling over box office numbers.
The project also reunites him with Mansoor Khan from their classic Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak days.