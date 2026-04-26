Khan's 'Ek Din' opens advance bookings 39 days before release

Trailer boosts 'Ek Din' newcomers

Junaid has barely started his career while Pallavi appears in her first Hindi film, with both getting noticed thanks to the trailer and music.

Aamir praised director Sunil Pandey for bringing the story to life, saying he values good storytelling over box office numbers.

The project also reunites him with Mansoor Khan from their classic Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak days.