Khan's July 5 marriage to Spratt declared haraam by Hussain

Mufti Hussain also criticized Khan for his multiple marriages and a divorce, suggesting people should rethink marrying again if they can't handle responsibilities.

The fatwa has sparked protests, according to Mufti Hussain, who said "we have also seen protests taking place in society," but so far, Aamir and his team haven't responded.

For context: this is Khan's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

Spratt is an entrepreneur from Bengaluru with a son from her earlier marriage.