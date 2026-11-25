King's overseas rights were snapped up for a record ₹175 crore, a strong sign of faith in its international appeal.

With this network in place, the film is all set to go head-to-head with Hollywood giants like Avengers: Doomsday and Jumanji 3 during the busy holiday season.

The goal? Make sure King gets plenty of screens and gives SRK fans everywhere something big to look forward to.