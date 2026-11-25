Khan's 'King' gets worldwide sub distributors from Phars Film
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film King is going big worldwide, with Phars Film announcing sub-distributors across major regions.
Home Screen Entertainment will bring the movie to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Singapore; Prathyangira Cinemas covers the US and Canada; RFT Films takes on the UK and Europe; Malik Streams Corporation handles Malaysia; and Avalon is set for South Africa.
'King' overseas rights sold ₹175cr
King's overseas rights were snapped up for a record ₹175 crore, a strong sign of faith in its international appeal.
With this network in place, the film is all set to go head-to-head with Hollywood giants like Avengers: Doomsday and Jumanji 3 during the busy holiday season.
The goal? Make sure King gets plenty of screens and gives SRK fans everywhere something big to look forward to.