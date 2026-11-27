Khan's 'King' may run 3 hours 17 minutes in theaters
Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, might clock in at a massive three hours and 17 minutes, way longer than expected and his longest since Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
For comparison, Pathaan and Jawan were both under three hours.
If you're planning to watch this one in theaters, get ready for an epic runtime.
Anand's 'King' arrives December 24
Directed by Siddharth Anand (the guy behind Pathaan), King arrives in theaters December 24. The cast features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan alongside SRK.
The trailer is set to run about three to three-and-a-half minutes and will strike a balance between the film's action sequences, commercial songs, and large-scale visuals while keeping most of the plot a secret.
This movie also marks another big team-up between Anand and SRK after their last hit together.