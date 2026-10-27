Khan's 'King' poster draws comparisons to Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Shah Rukh Khan's new King poster was unveiled on Tuesday, showing him in a gritty, action-packed vibe: gun in one hand and a red rose held between his teeth, all set against his emerging out of what appears to be a burning aircraft.

While fans are hyped for the December 24 release and loving the look, social media quickly noticed it looks a lot like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge poster.

Some even joked it feels AI-generated because of how similar the backgrounds are.