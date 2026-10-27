Khan's 'King' poster draws comparisons to Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Shah Rukh Khan's new King poster was unveiled on Tuesday, showing him in a gritty, action-packed vibe: gun in one hand and a red rose held between his teeth, all set against his emerging out of what appears to be a burning aircraft.
While fans are hyped for the December 24 release and loving the look, social media quickly noticed it looks a lot like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge poster.
Some even joked it feels AI-generated because of how similar the backgrounds are.
Khan reunites with Anand for 'King'
King is SRK's big return to action and reunites him with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. It also marks his first on-screen project with daughter Suhana.
The cast is stacked with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji joining the lineup.
The film hits theaters December 24, debate or not, excitement is high!