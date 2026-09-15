Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' delayed over certification, makers reportedly seek government help
Entertainment
Salman Khan's much-awaited war drama, Maatrubhumi (earlier called Battle Of Galwan), is still stuck while the makers resolve pending concerns before approaching certification.
The movie, inspired by the 2020 India-China conflict, was supposed to drop in 2026, but with clearance still pending, it might not hit theaters until 2027.
The makers are reportedly in touch with government officials to find a way forward.
Khan hosting 'Bigg Boss 20'
While fans wait for Maatrubhumi, Salman isn't slowing down: he's busy hosting < em>Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
The team behind the film is pushing hard to get things moving so everyone can finally see it on the big screen.