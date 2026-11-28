Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' gets U/A 16+ certificate, releases December 4
Salman Khan's much-awaited film Maatrubhumi just got a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC: no cuts needed.
The movie runs for 154 minutes and 12 seconds and lands in theaters on December 4, 2026, dropping on the same day as Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. So yes, it's going to be a big box office showdown.
'Maatrubhumi' tweaked Khan denies reshoots
Before approval, Maatrubhumi was tweaked based on suggestions from government bodies.
There were rumors about reported reshoots following objections from the Ministry of Defence, but Salman clarified that the delay was due to pending VFX work.
The release date shifted a few times before finally locking in on December 4.