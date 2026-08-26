Khan's 'Monster' adds Roy and Biswas, eyes March release
Entertainment
Salman Khan's next action film, Monster, just got bigger with Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas joining the cast alongside Nayanthara.
Ronit is set to play a strong positive role, while Seema's character is still a mystery.
The team is filming in Mumbai now and plans to shoot abroad in October.
Monster is aiming for a March 10 or 11, 2027 release.
Raju says 'Monster' halfway done
Producer Dil Raju says Monster is about halfway done and praised Salman's dedication: he's apparently put in some serious work on his look for this one.
While wrapping up Monster, Salman's also juggling other projects like the delayed Matrubhoomi and an untitled superhero film with Raj & DK.
Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be seen soon in Toxic with Yash and Kiara Advani.