Khan's team braved freezing 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'
Salman Khan and his team spent six hours a day shooting in freezing conditions for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.
Director Apoorva Lakhia chose real, harsh locations over studios to keep things authentic, even if it meant everyone had to tough it out.
Lakhia's authenticity push tested cast
Lakhia's push for authenticity meant the cast and crew faced some serious physical tests.
By braving the cold instead of faking it indoors, the team aimed to make every scene feel honest and true to the story.
The film is gearing up for release.