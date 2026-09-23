Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood' season 2 filming March 2027

Get ready: Aryan Khan's Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is coming back for Season two with filming set to kick off in March 2027.

Lakshya (Aasmaan Singh), Sahher Bambba (Karishma Talvar), and Bobby Deol (Ajay Talvar) are all returning, picking up where the first season's mix of humor and action left off after its September 2025 premiere.