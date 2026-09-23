Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood' season 2 filming March 2027
Entertainment
Get ready: Aryan Khan's Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is coming back for Season two with filming set to kick off in March 2027.
Lakshya (Aasmaan Singh), Sahher Bambba (Karishma Talvar), and Bobby Deol (Ajay Talvar) are all returning, picking up where the first season's mix of humor and action left off after its September 2025 premiere.
Singh and Pahwa rejoin cast
The core cast from season one, including Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa, is reuniting.
Aryan Khan created and helmed the show, co-writing it with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, with Gauri Khan producing under Red Chillies Entertainment.
While the new season's storyline is still a secret after last season's elopement twist, fans are already buzzing about what comes next!