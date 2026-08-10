Khanvilkar denies split from Malhotra as baseless, warns legal action
Entertainment
Amruta Khanvilkar is shutting down rumors about splitting from Himanshu Malhotra.
Her legal team called the gossip "baseless" and "defamatory," warning that anyone spreading these stories could face legal action.
They also mentioned they're keeping track of all false claims for possible next steps.
Khanvilkar and Malhotra met in 2004
The couple first met back in 2004 on India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, tied the knot in 2015, and even danced together on Nach Baliye 7.
Amruta's known for films like Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Tu Yaa Main, while Himanshu has appeared in Phoonk, Raazi, and several TV shows.