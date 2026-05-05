'Khasiyat' from 'Chand Mera Dil' drops, fans praise young love

'Chand Mera Dil' teaser hints heartbreak

The teaser introduces us to Panday as Chandni and Lakshya as Aarav in what looks like an obsessive romance.

With lines like Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai, it hints at legendary love but also warns of heartbreak.

Directed by Vivek Soni, with music by Sachin-Jigar, the film promises both vulnerability and drama, definitely one to watch out for this month.