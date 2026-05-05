'Khasiyat' from 'Chand Mera Dil' drops, fans praise young love
Entertainment
The new song "Khasiyat" from Chand Mera Dil just dropped (May 5, 2026) and fans are loving its take on young love. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the track mixes soulful vibes with cinematic storytelling.
Karan Johar called it "everything about them" on Instagram, and comments like "King Them is a vibe" show fans are hyped for the movie's global release on May 22.
'Chand Mera Dil' teaser hints heartbreak
The teaser introduces us to Panday as Chandni and Lakshya as Aarav in what looks like an obsessive romance.
With lines like Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai, it hints at legendary love but also warns of heartbreak.
Directed by Vivek Soni, with music by Sachin-Jigar, the film promises both vulnerability and drama, definitely one to watch out for this month.