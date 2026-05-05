'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' adds Awatramani alongside Khanna and Dilaik

Awatramani underlines influencer trend after Shaikh

Orry, known for his big social media following and appearances on shows like Bigg Boss 17 and Koffee With Karan, represents the growing trend of influencers making waves on mainstream TV.

After TikTok star Faisal Shaikh's successful run in a past season, it's clear that reality TV is embracing creators who already connect with younger audiences online.