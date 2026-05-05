'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' adds Awatramani alongside Khanna and Dilaik
Entertainment
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is mixing things up this year; alongside TV favorites like Gaurav Khanna and Rubina Dilaik, the show is welcoming social media star Orhan Awatramani (Orry).
His casting marks a shift from the usual TV celeb lineup, reflecting how reality shows are now tapping into influencer power.
Awatramani underlines influencer trend after Shaikh
Orry, known for his big social media following and appearances on shows like Bigg Boss 17 and Koffee With Karan, represents the growing trend of influencers making waves on mainstream TV.
After TikTok star Faisal Shaikh's successful run in a past season, it's clear that reality TV is embracing creators who already connect with younger audiences online.