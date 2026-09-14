'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' finale filmed: Who is the winner?
What's the story
The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was filmed in Mumbai on September 13, Sunday. Soon, fan speculations suggested that either Farrhana Bhatt or Avinash Mishra was the potential winner. Host Rohit Shetty also addressed the rumors. When asked by paparazzi if Bhatt had won this season, Shetty cryptically replied, "Even I don't know who the winner is."
Contestant highlights
Mishra and Bhatt have been strong contenders
Both Bhatt and Mishra have been strong contenders on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
They have consistently impressed with their performances and, unlike several other contestants this season, neither has aborted a stunt so far.
Their determination during difficult tasks has also earned them praise from Shetty.
Contestant performance
Mishra's recent water-based stunt victory
Mishra recently caught attention during a water-based stunt, completing it in just 1 minute and 16 seconds. This earned him an advantage that could be crucial in the competition.
He was granted the power to refuse a task in the next two weeks, giving him a significant edge over his fellow contestants.
Bhatt also aced this task but took longer.
Contestant highlight
Bhatt's impressive performance during a driving stunt
Bhatt has also been a standout performer throughout the season.
She particularly shone during a driving stunt, where she was the only contestant to successfully complete the task.
Her ability to perform under pressure has made her one of the strongest contenders for the finale.
Show format
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15': Everything to know about the show
This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was based on the theme "Old vs New: Darr Ka Naya Daur."
It featured returning contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, and Jasmin Bhasin, along with new entrants such as Mishra, Bhatt, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, and Ruhaanika Dhawan.
The show started with Old vs New team-based tasks but later switched to individual competitions for a spot in the finale.
Actor Gaurav Khanna became the latest to exit the show.