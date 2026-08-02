'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Cape Town premiere sees Dilaik collapse
The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi just dropped on JioHotstar and Colors TV, bringing back familiar faces and new contenders to tackle wild stunts in Cape Town.
Things got real fast: Rubina Dilaik collapsed from exhaustion after a water stunt and had to be rushed for medical help, making the premiere pretty intense.
No 'Fear Fanda' contestants face fears
This year's twist? No more Fear Fanda. Instead, contestants take on tasks tied to their personal fears.
Gaurav Khanna ran through fire (with experts watching) to beat his fear, Jasmin Bhasin braved electric shocks, and Rithvik Dhanjani faced his fear of change by letting Rohit Shetty trim his beard.
The lineup is star-studded (Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, and a guest spot from Mouni Roy), and you can catch new episodes every weekend.