Jasmin Bhasin gets candid about 3rd 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' stint

Actor Jasmin Bhasin , who is returning to the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for the third time, has opened up about her experience. The actor first participated in 2019 and returned for the Made in India edition in 2020. Now she will be seen on season 15 of the show hosted by Rohit Shetty next month on Colors TV .

Stunt challenges 'You don't know what exactly the challenge is...' Bhasin, who finished seventh in her first season and third in the second, told PTI, "It is never a cakewalk. I'm aware about stunts related to water, height, creepy crawlies, but you don't know what exactly the challenge is going to be." She added, "I would love to win the trophy, but it all depends on the stunts. Since it's a new season, there will be new stunts, so I'm scared as well."

Career impact 'My biggest fear is losing the respect...' Bhasin revealed that her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi was a major turning point in her career. The show brought her immense popularity and a slew of offers from leading General Entertainment Channels. "I've achieved a lot, and it took a lot of hard work, struggle, sacrifices, patience, blood, and sweat to achieve everything that I have right now." "So, my biggest fear is losing the respect and validation that I've received for my work."

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