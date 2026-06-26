'Khatron Ke Khiladi' returns July 25 with Shetty hosting weekends

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' features past nonwinners

This time, familiar faces like Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, and Gaurav Khanna are joined by both new contestants and past participants who never won, a first for the show.

Filmed in Cape Town, the season almost didn't happen after Banijay Asia dropped out as producer last year, but Colors TV found a new production house just in time.

Early buzz points to Farrhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi as top finalists, so expect some serious competition!