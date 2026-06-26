'Khatron Ke Khiladi' returns July 25 with Shetty hosting weekends
Khatron Ke Khiladi returns after a two-year break, with season 15 premiering July 25 on Colors TV.
Rohit Shetty is back as host, and new promos tease some wild stunts lined up for contestants.
The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm promising plenty of action for fans who've missed the adrenaline rush.
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' features past nonwinners
This time, familiar faces like Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, and Gaurav Khanna are joined by both new contestants and past participants who never won, a first for the show.
Filmed in Cape Town, the season almost didn't happen after Banijay Asia dropped out as producer last year, but Colors TV found a new production house just in time.
Early buzz points to Farrhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi as top finalists, so expect some serious competition!