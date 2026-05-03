'Khatron Ke Khiladi' returns with Shetty hosting, Khanna Gujral
Entertainment
Khatron Ke Khiladi is back soon on Colors TV, with Rohit Shetty hosting as always.
This time, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna returns to reality TV, while stand-up comic Harsh Gujral jumps into his first Hindi reality show.
With these two on board, the show's signature mix of daring stunts and drama is set for a fresh twist.
Khanna ready Gujral leaves comfort zone
Khanna says he's ready to push his limits and see how far he can go beyond Bigg Boss.
Meanwhile, Gujral is stepping out of his comfort zone: he's used to making crowds laugh, but now he'll be facing unpredictable challenges instead of punchlines.
Both are excited to bring their own style to the action-packed season ahead.