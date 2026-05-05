Khatter to headline Vaswani's feature debut, creator of 'Gullak'
Entertainment
Ishaan Khatter is set to headline a new comedy movie, marking the feature film debut of director Palash Vaswani, the creator behind the much-loved series Gullak.
Casting for the female lead and other roles is still in progress, and filming is expected to kick off soon.
Khatter lauded for 'Homebound' role
Khatter recently got a lot of love for his role in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, where he played one of two friends chasing their dreams against tough odds.
He's also gearing up for season two of his Netflix show The Royals, which dives into royal family drama after a king's passing.