Kher backs Mehndi, calls Uniyal's drunk performance accusation disrespectful
Actor Anupam Kher has spoken out in support of singer Daler Mehndi, who was called out by Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal during a Navratri event for allegedly performing while drunk.
The incident, which happened at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendra Nagar, Tehri, surfaced online.
In his video message, Kher called the minister's remarks disrespectful and urged everyone in the industry to back Mehndi.
Kher vouches, peers publicly back Mehndi
Kher said he's known Mehndi for over 20 years and vouched that he is a good man and doesn't drink.
Other stars like Badshah, Kapil Sharma, and Mika Singh also showed their support. Singh went as far as saying he'd quit singing if the alcohol claims were true.
Kher wrapped up by wishing Mehndi well and reminding everyone about respect within the industry.