Kher backs Mehndi, calls Uniyal's drunk performance accusation disrespectful

Actor Anupam Kher has spoken out in support of singer Daler Mehndi, who was called out by Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal during a Navratri event for allegedly performing while drunk.

The incident, which happened at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendra Nagar, Tehri, surfaced online.

In his video message, Kher called the minister's remarks disrespectful and urged everyone in the industry to back Mehndi.