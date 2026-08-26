Kher couple celebrate 41st anniversary, credit respect and space

Anupam thanked Kirron for being his partner through love, laughter, arguments, disagreements, togetherness, individual journeys, difficult times, wonderful times!, adding with a smile that he's run out of fresh anniversary photos after so many years.

He also shared that their differences have kept things interesting: "Kirron and I are very different people. And perhaps that is what has made these 41 years so interesting. We have always given each other the space to be ourselves. There is love, of course, but over the years I think mutual respect becomes equally precious," said Anupam Kher.