Kher visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir on 'Shri Ram Bhoomi' shoot

Investigators recover ₹49.14L from temple staff

Speaking about the theft, Kher called it "wrong" and said those responsible should be caught, but stressed that Sanatan Dharma or Lord Ram shouldn't be blamed.

Meanwhile, investigators have found CCTV evidence of staff hiding cash, recovered a total of ₹49,14,109 from the three suspects (₹14,25,106 from Lavkush Mishra, ₹16,82,046 from Anukalp Mishra, and ₹18,07,063 from Karunesh Pandey), accepted resignations from temple officials, and are now tracking financial records to find out what else went wrong.