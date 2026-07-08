Kher visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir on 'Shri Ram Bhoomi' shoot
Anupam Kher stopped by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya while working on his new film, Shri Ram Bhoomi. He spoke about the donation theft controversy that was already public at the time of his visit.
Kher told reporters he was there to seek blessings for "health and peace" from Lord Ram and Hanuman.
Investigators recover ₹49.14L from temple staff
Speaking about the theft, Kher called it "wrong" and said those responsible should be caught, but stressed that Sanatan Dharma or Lord Ram shouldn't be blamed.
Meanwhile, investigators have found CCTV evidence of staff hiding cash, recovered a total of ₹49,14,109 from the three suspects (₹14,25,106 from Lavkush Mishra, ₹16,82,046 from Anukalp Mishra, and ₹18,07,063 from Karunesh Pandey), accepted resignations from temple officials, and are now tracking financial records to find out what else went wrong.