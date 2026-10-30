Khurrana and Khan's 'Udta Teer' nets ₹31.25cr 1st week
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy, Udta Teer, pulled in ₹31.25 crore at the Indian box office in its first week.
Opening on October 23, it started with ₹4.10 crore and picked up over the weekend, showing steady numbers through the weekdays.
'Udta Teer' draws mixed reviews
Even with tough competition from Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and other releases like Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar, Udta Teer managed to bring people in.
The film follows Khurrana as a Pakistani spy with amnesia who thinks he's an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer: cue lots of comic chaos.
News18 Show gave it three out of five stars, mentioning some ups and downs in the humor department.