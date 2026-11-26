Khurrana film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' nets ₹5.44cr pre-release
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's new movie Yeh Prem Mol Liya is already making waves, pulling in ₹5.44 crore from advance ticket sales before its November 27 release.
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this romantic family film is especially popular right now in the NCR and Maharashtra, with fans eager for opening day.
'Gunmaaster G9' and 'Ramayana' pack theaters
It's not a solo run: Yeh Prem Mol Liya hits theaters the same weekend as Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9, and both films have scored similar advance bookings.
Plus, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is still drawing crowds, so it's shaping up to be a packed (and pretty exciting) weekend for movie lovers across India.