Khurrana returns in 'Pati Patni Aur Wo Do' comedy
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana is back with Pati Patni Aur Wo Do, a film already making waves thanks to its catchy songs and fun teaser.
Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, an honest guy who keeps stumbling into hilarious situations, often by accident.
As he puts it, "Prajapati is a simple man who accidentally gets caught in funny situations," and things get even wilder as he deals with chaos involving three women.
Khan Gabbi Singh lead, Aziz directs
Along with Khurrana, the film features Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, T-Series Films and B R Studios, Pati Patni Aur Wo Do hits theaters on May 15, 2026.