Khurrana returns in 'Pati Patni Aur Wo Do' comedy Entertainment Apr 29, 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana is back with Pati Patni Aur Wo Do, a film already making waves thanks to its catchy songs and fun teaser.

Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, an honest guy who keeps stumbling into hilarious situations, often by accident.

As he puts it, "Prajapati is a simple man who accidentally gets caught in funny situations," and things get even wilder as he deals with chaos involving three women.