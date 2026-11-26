Khurrana says he rejects hit films over toxic love
Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared why he turns down movies that could be big hits.
He's not interested in roles that send the wrong message.
"Any kind of toxic love is problematic," he told India Today, explaining that he'd rather stick to his values than take on projects just for profit.
Khurrana's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' releases
Khurrana says he chooses films that highlight healthy relationships and positive messages, so audiences aren't misled by what they see on screen.
His upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, releasing November 27, 2026, reflects this approach.
With a cast including Anupam Kher and Sharvari and music by Himesh Reshammiya, the movie shows his ongoing commitment to meaningful storytelling in Bollywood.