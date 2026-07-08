Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' lands on Netflix
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, is landing on Netflix from July 10, 2026, just a couple months after its big-screen debut on May 15.
The film follows Prajapati Pandey, a forest officer who gets tangled up in chaos while trying to help an old friend.
Aziz returns with ensemble cast
This sequel to the 2019 hit brings back director Mudassar Aziz and features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vijay Raaz, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.
After being pushed from its original Holi release in March to May 15, the movie earned mixed reviews: CNN-18 News18 Showsha called out its humor and chaotic storytelling, giving it a solid 3.5 stars.