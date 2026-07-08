Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' lands on Netflix Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, is landing on Netflix from July 10, 2026, just a couple months after its big-screen debut on May 15.

The film follows Prajapati Pandey, a forest officer who gets tangled up in chaos while trying to help an old friend.