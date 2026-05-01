Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' revives 'Dil' era nostalgia

Aziz directs Khurrana amid affair rumors

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie follows Prajapati Pandey, a forest officer tangled in extramarital affair rumors.

Khurrana shared that the classic song fits perfectly with the film's throwback vibe and light-hearted humor.

He called Aamir Khan "a true master of the genre," saying he hopes to create a fun theatrical experience that feels just like those beloved 1990s comedies.