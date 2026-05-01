Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' revives 'Dil' era nostalgia
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana's next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2026, and it's bringing some serious nostalgia with the iconic song Aaj Na Chhodunga Tujhe Dum Duma Dum from Aamir Khan's film Dil.
Alongside Khurrana, you'll see Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.
Aziz directs Khurrana amid affair rumors
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie follows Prajapati Pandey, a forest officer tangled in extramarital affair rumors.
Khurrana shared that the classic song fits perfectly with the film's throwback vibe and light-hearted humor.
He called Aamir Khan "a true master of the genre," saying he hopes to create a fun theatrical experience that feels just like those beloved 1990s comedies.