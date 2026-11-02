Khurrana's 'Udta Teer' crosses ₹61cr worldwide after weekend surge

In just 10 days, Udta Teer brought in ₹42.10 crore net from India and another ₹11.25 crore overseas, after a strong first week at ₹30.90 crore net.

On day 10 alone, it added ₹75 lakh internationally, taking the global total to around ₹61.50 crore.

The movie follows Khurrana as a Pakistani spy dealing with an identity crisis, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Rahul Bose, making for a quirky mix of action and laughs that's clearly connecting with audiences.