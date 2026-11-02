Khurrana's 'Udta Teer' crosses ₹61cr worldwide after weekend surge
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana's new spy comedy Udta Teer has smashed past the ₹61 crore mark worldwide as of November 1.
The film picked up momentum in its second weekend, with Sunday's earnings jumping nearly 9% over Saturday and pulling in ₹4.35 crore net just that day in India.
'Udta Teer' 10-day India ₹42.10cr
In just 10 days, Udta Teer brought in ₹42.10 crore net from India and another ₹11.25 crore overseas, after a strong first week at ₹30.90 crore net.
On day 10 alone, it added ₹75 lakh internationally, taking the global total to around ₹61.50 crore.
The movie follows Khurrana as a Pakistani spy dealing with an identity crisis, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Rahul Bose, making for a quirky mix of action and laughs that's clearly connecting with audiences.