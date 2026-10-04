Khushbu Sundar supports Janhvi Kapoor amid 'Chuttamalle' AI video row
What's the story
Actor Khushbu Sundar has expressed her outrage over the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting actor Janhvi Kapoor. The controversy erupted after an altered video of Kapoor from the Devara song Chuttamalle was recently circulated online. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sundar said, "What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalize."
Accountability
'A woman's body is not content'
Sundar further stressed that those who create, share, promote or amplify such content must be held accountable under the law.
She wrote, "There must be consequences and punishment to set an example."
"A woman's body is not content. Her dignity is not entertainment. Her humiliation is not a joke. And AI must never become a weapon against women."
"As women, we must stand together and say: ENOUGH."
Support
'No woman should have to fear'
Sundar further wrote, "I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman."
"No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponized to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety. Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love."
"I stand with you #JanhviKapoor. Stay strong bachcha," she concluded.
Celebrity reactions
Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda have also condemned the act
Sundar is not the only celebrity to have spoken out against the AI-morphed video.
Jr NTR, who stars alongside Kapoor in Chuttamalle, had earlier condemned the content and warned of legal action against those responsible.
He wrote on social media on Saturday, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you."
Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda also criticized the misuse of AI and called for stronger measures against those creating or circulating such material.